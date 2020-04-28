Managed Security Services Market Opportunity Ahead of Earnings with Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others

Managed Security Services Market research report comprises of several parameters which are thoroughly studied by the experts. To generate the best market analysis report, a range of objectives of the marketing research are required to be kept in mind. With this industry report it becomes simpler for customers to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Managed Security Services Market report helps to provide such market insights by considering all the aspects of current and future market. Businesses can rely upon this top-notch market report to accomplish an utter success.

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest report on Managed Security Services Market Analysis and Forecast by delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Managed Security Services Market report focuses on describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, and More.

Global managed security services market accounted for USD 20.92 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Verizon Communications, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, At & T, Dell Secureworks Inc., Deloitte, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Accenture PLC, HP Enterprise, and Computer Sciences Corporation, Fortinet, Avaya Inc., BT Group plc, CenturyLink and HPE among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising consciousness for cyber-attacks among organizations.

The rise in public and private cloud deployment model.

Increasing investment in IT infrastructure development.

Increasing number of cyber-attacks with day to day technological advancements.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Managed Security Services Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Managed Security Services Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Managed Security Services Market Landscape

Part 04: Managed Security Services Market Sizing

Part 05: Managed Security Services Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

