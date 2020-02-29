Managed Services Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2025

Managed Services Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Trends and Opportunities

A few years ago, cloud services were still unknown and several organizations and institutions were reluctant towards making the switch, rather skeptical about the security and privacy systems in the cloud services. However, now companies are comfortable with the concept of the cloud services and are eager to take advantage of the several cloud applications and the benefits that they are likely to offer such as mobility and cost saving. Many small and medium businesses lack the technical expertise that is required to make the conversion in the cloud services. Thus, this is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to managed services providers. The segment of managed mobility services is anticipated to surge at a considerably high CAGR during the next couple of years. With the growing use of tablets, smart phones, and other different mobile devices, the growth opportunities in the managed mobility services market have also surged across diverse industries for improved data security, productivity, and privacy.

Global Managed Services Market: Regional Outlook

With the growing number of companies outsourcing functions related to IT to several countries in the Asia Pacific region, the cloud as well as managed services models have gained traction due to their cost effectiveness and enhanced productivity. North America is also likely to become one of the most promising regions for the growth of the managed services market due to a high rate of deployment of managed services.

Global Managed Services Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the companies in the managed services market are Accenture Plc., Ericsson Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Global Managed Services Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=881&source=atm

