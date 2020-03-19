Manioc Flour Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2025

Manioc flour is prepared from the tuberous root of the Manihot esculenta plant, which is inherent to Central and Southern America. This woody plant is more commonly known as manioc, cassava, or yucca, and in toting to being the source of this flour, it is also used to produce tapioca in recipes in which it might be fried, steamed, or stewed. It has been used by Native Americans for centuries, and many Latin American cultures use it as traditional recipes. The flour has a coarse, mealy texture and a nutty flavor with a faint hint of acidity that can be quite distinctive.

The food industry has created a lot of opportunities for the products like cassava resulting in increasing the market share of manioc flour market. Manioc flour is the flour which is used in baking and for commercial purposes in some countries. It has replaced wheat flour because of its exceptional properties of being gluten free, grain free and nut free.

Market Overview:

Manioc flour market is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period because of Cassava which is used in making this flour. Cassava is the most important food crop because of its wide range of applications in different industries. Manioc flour market is highest in the countries like Nigeria, Indonesia, and Brazil because of the increasing demand at both domestic and international level which has driven the manioc flour market.

Market Dynamics:

The biggest drivers for the growth of manioc flour market is the strong government support and increasing research and development centers which are making efforts in creating various new products which can increase the sales of manioc flour. The other driving force for the growth of manioc flour market is the supporting role of government in financing to the small farmers in accessing improved varieties and quality products. This has increased the productivity of Cassava resulting in increasing the manioc flour market. For example – Thailand government has created a lot of programs giving technical support to small and medium enterprises and building proper transportation and logistics system for the manioc flour manufacturers. The government has also helped in marketing and developing industries resulting in increasing the demand of manioc flour.

The factor restraining the manioc flour market is the availability of cheaper alternatives or invention of other products which have similar features and applications. The other factor hampering the growth of manioc flour is production costs are high which results in the rise of prices of manioc flour and hinders the growth of manioc flour market

Market Segmentation:

The manioc flour market is segmented on the basis of the application, by end – user and region.

On the basis of the applications, the manioc flour market is segmented into commercial and personal uses.

On the basis of the end-user industries, the manioc flour market is segmented into dairy and confectionary industry.

On the basis of region, the manioc flour market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has the largest market share in the manioc flour market the countries like China, Thailand, Vietnam, and others are the global exporters & consumers of manioc flour. Thailand and Vietnam are among the leading manioc flour exporters to the United States and European region for commercial uses. Manioc flour market in Africa has a significant market share globally and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period. The demand for manioc flour in Africa is because of the countries like Ghana, Nigeria, and Mozambique which are the leading regions in producing manioc flours in Africa. Latin America and North America have a significant market share and are forecasted to grow at a decent rate in future.

Market Key Players:

The key players in the manioc flour market include Otto’s Naturals, Binhngoc JSC, XNY farms, Dareslauf & Co Limited, Young Franco Nigeria Ltd, Advance Flour Ltd, Theophade manufacturers, JNC Corp, Agro Trade International limited and Moeljantini Hardjo.