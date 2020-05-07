Mannitol Market Is Finally Realizing Its Untapped Potential

Mannitol is a white, odorless and sweet tasting sugar alcohol, which is often used as a diabetic food or a coat confectionery for the products such as gums and candies. It is also known as manna sugar or mannite. It provides similar properties of normal sugar with lower calorie contains. Moreover, mannitol is used as medication more often for minimizing the eye pressure for the glaucoma patients and it can be used as a diabetic food as it is very seldom absorbed from the intestines.

The main targets of the company for this study are Cargill Incorporated (United States), Roquette Freres Company (France), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Superior Supplement Manufacturing (United States), Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. (United States), AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc. (United States), SPI Pharma (United States), Merck Group (EMD Millipore) (United States) and Lianmeng Chemical (China).

Market Drivers

Growing Health Awareness across the globe will upsurge the demand for (Mannitol) Low Calorie Sugars

Eccentric Properties of Mannitol such as Better Water Solubility, Minimal Sensitivity to Humidity

Used in treatment of Severe Eye issues like Glaucoma

Market Trend

Increasing use of Mannitol in Cardio-pulmonary Bypass

Upsurging Adoption of Low Sugar Chewable Tablets or Gums among Diabetic Patients

R&D Initiatives to Minimize Side Effects and Maximize Medicinal Applications

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On July 5, 2018, Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients for Food, Nutrition and Health markets has signed an agreement to acquire Sethness Products Company, which is a global leader in Food & Beverage markets. And On 2nd January, 2018, Cargill, which is a Mannitol manufacturer has reached an agreement to acquire Pro-Pet, an Ohio-based manufacturer of private label and co-manufactured pet foods.

On November 14, 2018, Cargill chose six North American distribution partners named Univar Inc, Gillco Ingredients, International Food Products Corporation, Batory Foods, Pearson Sales Company and St. Charles Trading, Inc.

The use of Mannitol in Food Industry is permitted by Food and Drug Administration which is a food additive regulations (21 CFR 180.25). In addition to this, World Health Organization’s Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) has reviewed the safety data and concluded that Mannitol is safe.

The Global Mannitol segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Powder, Granular), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Other applications), Technology (Catalytic Hydrogenation Technology, Natural Extraction Technology, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

