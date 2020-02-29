Manual Traction Hoists Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain
The global Manual Traction Hoists market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Manual Traction Hoists market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Manual Traction Hoists market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Manual Traction Hoists market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Manual Traction Hoists market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TRACTEL
R and M Hoist
Harrington
Technolift
Jet Tools
RUD Ketten Rieger and Dietz
Kito
NIHON BISOH
Mennens
Jenmon
Wesco Industries
Fixator
Columbus McKinnon (CM)
Vulcan Hoist
Amenabar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hand Hoist
Chain Hoist
Segment by Application
Logistics Transportation Industry
Retail Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Each market player encompassed in the Manual Traction Hoists market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Manual Traction Hoists market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
