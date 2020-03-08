Market Forecast Report on XPS Geofoams Market 2019-2025

XPS Geofoams Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for XPS Geofoams is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the XPS Geofoams in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

XPS Geofoams Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

The following manufacturers are covered:

Carlisle Construction Materials

ACH Foam Technologies

Atlas EPS

Amvic Building Systems

Poly Molding

Beaver Plastics

Expol

FMI-EPS

DrewFoam Companies

Le Groupe LegerLite

VersaTech

Thermafoam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Softness

Hardness

Segment by Application

Road Construction

Road Widening

Bridge Abutment

Airport Runway

Other

