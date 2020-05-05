MARKETING ATTRIBUTION SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS BY VENDORS GOOGLE, SAP SE, VISUAL IQ – A NIELSEN COMPANY AND OTHERS

“Marketing attribution software can be defined as the software which is being used to determine or analyse that how events or action during pre-sales, sales & post sales are contributing towards the success of marketing & sales team”.This basically helps the marketer to analyse or calculate the ROI, estimating how effective & efficient their actions are in the whole marketing process of a product or a service done by the marketing & sales team.Global Marketing Attribution Software Market is driven by increasing importance of digital marketing and its analytics, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.MARKETING ATTRIBUTION SOFTWARE business document studies market by product type, applications and growth factors. Thus market research report also examines competitive companies and manufacturers in the global market. This market report puts light on various aspects of marketing research that range from important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecast and key player analysis.What is more, industry status and outlook for major applications, end users, and usage area is also included for the market study. Marketing Attribution Software is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way you anticipate.Details of few key market players are given here-

Google

SAP SE

Visual IQ – A Nielsen Company

The Nielsen Company

Increasing need to determine & optimally utilize the marketing expenditure due to heavy money spend on marketing in last 4-5 years

Rising need of tracking of the targeted customer behaviour at pre, point & post sales process

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user

Lack of skilled marketing personnel who can perform analytics & interpretation on the data from multiple sources of the targeted customer

LLC., Oracle, Rockerbox, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Engagio Inc., LeadsRx, LeanData Inc., Singular, WIZALY, OptiMine, Merkle Inc., Fospha., and The Nielsen Company (US), LLC.

Global Marketing Attribution Software Market By Component (Solution, Services), Attribution Type (Single-Source Attribution, Multi-Source Attribution, Probabilistic Or Algorithmic Attribution), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail, FMCG and Consumer Packaged Goods, Computing Products and Consumer Electronics, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

