Mass Flow Controller Market Applications, End User, Demand, Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2026
MARKET Overview
The Global Mass Flow Controller market is expected to have USD 1.2 billion in 2017 and grow at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018-2025.
The Global Mass Flow Controller market is growing rapidly due to several factors such as rising use fuel cells having mass flow controllers in renewable energy applications, increasing demand from end-user industries majorly in semiconductor industry. In addition, several innovations and development in product, business expansion, partnerships and acquisitions are driving the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Mass Flow Controller market is segmented by Technology into DeviceNet, Analog, EtherCAT, PROFIBUS, Modbus-ASCII/RTU, EtherNet/IP, FOUNDATION Fieldbus, RS485, and ProfiNet. Further, by Product Type, the market is segmented into Thermal Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, and Coriolis Mass Flow Meter.
By End-User, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductor, Metals & Mining, and Others. The mass flow controller market for Pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising need for reliable and efficient measurement of liquid and gas flow. As medical and Pharmaceutical industries are rapidly growing, hence the requirement for mass flow controller is also growing with creating more opportunities in the market.
Market Segmentation
By Material, it is segmented into Exotic Alloys, Stainless Steel, and Others. The mass flow controllers made of exotic alloys have highly corrosive, can deal with high pressure and temperature. The market for these controllers is rapidly growing in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and chemicals.
By Flow Rate, the market is segmented into High Flow Rate, Low Flow Rate, and Medium Flow Rate. The Low Flow Rate segment of the mass flow controller market is expected to grow during the forecast period due rising demand from medical and pharmaceuticals industries for various applications.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global mass flow controller market due to growing advancement in medical technology and development in healthcare devices.
The report profiles the following companies, which includes Azbil Corporation, Alicat Scientific, Brooks Instrument, Horiba, Bronkhorst, Burkert, Parker Hannifin, MKS Instruments, Sierra Instruments, Sensirion, Vogtlin, Tokyo Keiso, and Teledyne Hastings.
The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Scope of the Report:
By Flow Rate
High Flow Rate
Low Flow Rate
Medium Flow Rate
By Product Type
Thermal Flow Meter
Differential Pressure Flow Meter
Coriolis Mass Flow Meter
By Material
Exotic Alloys
Stainless Steel
Others
