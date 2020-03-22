Mass Spectrometer Market : Trends and Future Applications

In this report, the global Mass Spectrometer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Dynamics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., bioMérieux SA, and AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation) are some of the major players operating in the mass spectrometer market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Mass Spectrometer Market

Global Mass Spectrometer Market, by Product Type

Gas Chromatography-MS

Liquid Chromatography-MS

MALDI-TOF

ICP-MS (inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry)

Others

Global Mass Spectrometer Market, by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverages Testing

Others

Global Mass Spectrometer Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



