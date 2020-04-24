Massive MIMO Market Industry 2020-2026: Key Companies Analysis with Market Opportunities | Top Players Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson

Data Bridge Market Research present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Massive Mimo Market Report 2020″ The Massive MIMO market research report gives vital proposals counseled by the modern specialists including market figures, benefit, supply, raw materials, fabricating costs, the extent of assembling cost structure, most recent market patterns, and import/export and significantly more. This report talks about the key drivers impacting industry development, demand, the difficulties and the dangers looked by key players and the market all in all. It additionally breaks down key rising patterns and their effect on present and future advancement. Some of the major players operating global Massive Mimo market are Nokia Oyj, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications, ZTE Corporation, Sprint Corporation, China Mobile Limited , Bharti Airtel Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, T-Mobile US, Inc., China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Nokia Corporation, Idea Cellular Limited, Vodafone Group plc, Telefónica, S.A., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk, Telstra Corporation Limited, CommScope Inc., and many more.

The Global Massive MIMO Market was valued at USD 1,120 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 19,900 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 42.4 % for the forecast period Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output is known as Massive MIMO is a wireless technology that helps in transferring more data using multiple transmitters and receivers. It is mostly used in telecommunication sector where the need for transmitting data to multiple users at a time is more critical. The massive MIMO uses multi-antenna Base Stations (BSs) to serve large amount of users. It has duplexing mode that is designed for TDD operation to exploit channel reciprocity. It uses two transmitter and two receiver antenna elements to double the capacity.

Competitive Analysis of the Massive Mimo Industry

The global massive MIMO market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, CommScope Inc. collaborated with Nokia Corporation to develop Massive MIMO integrated antenna solution. This solution enables network with support of mobile data traffic growth and the evolution to 5G.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Massive Mimo Industry

Market Drivers:

Need of high speed data transfer for large amount of data at a given time.

Increasing software implementation in communication network.

High signal to noise ratio and link reliability.

Large reduction in latency on air interface.

Market Restraint:

Lack of standardization of spectrum allocation.

High signal processing complexity due to utilization of large number of antennas and multiplexing.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Technology

LTE Advanced

LTE Advanced Pro

5G

By Type of Antennas

8T8R

16T16R & 32T32R

64T64R

128T128R & Above

By Spectrum

FDD

TDD

Others (FBMC and OFDM)

By Application

Commercial Use

Public Use

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis:

