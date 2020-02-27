Matcha Tea Market by Authentication, Track and Trace Technology – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2026 | Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea

“

Matcha Tea Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Matcha Tea market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Matcha Tea Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Matcha Tea market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Matcha Tea Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Matcha Tea market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Matcha Tea industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness.

Matcha is currently the fastest growing segment of The global tea market. The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.

Aiya dominated the market, with accounted for 24.84% of the Matcha Teasales market share in 2016. Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea are the key players and accounted for 17.33%, 14.68% respectively of the overall Matcha Tea market share in 2016. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan and China. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to The global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The global Matcha Tea market was 1390 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1970 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Matcha Tea market:

Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha, DoMatcha

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Matcha Tea Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Matcha Tea market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Matcha Tea, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Matcha Tea market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Matcha Tea market?

✒ How are the Matcha Tea market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

Matcha Tea Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Matcha Tea industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Matcha Tea industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Matcha Tea industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Matcha Tea markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Matcha Tea market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Matcha Tea market.

