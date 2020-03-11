Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2026

The “Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

major players in the global mechanized irrigation systems market. For the research, 2015 has been taken as the base year, while all forecasts have been given for the period from 2016 to 2024. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level from 2016 to 2024. The report provides a broad competitive analysis of companies engaged in the mechanized irrigation systems business. The report also includes the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global mechanized irrigation systems market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global mechanized irrigation systems market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the mechanized irrigation systems business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. Some of the most prominent drivers are efficient usage of water and fertilizers and mechanized irrigation systems to play a vital role in higher crop yield with improved quality globally. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the mechanized irrigation systems market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the mechanized irrigation systems market in different regions. The parameters are irrigated land, government support, agricultural production, water resources, and penetration of mechanized irrigation systems in each region.

In 2015, approximately 65 million acres of farmland were irrigated across the U.S. which made a significant contribution to the overall agricultural production in the country. In 2015, 488 million acres of farmland were equipped for irrigation globally. However, only 84% of the total irrigated area is expected to be cultivated. As of 2015, countries with the largest irrigated areas were India (163 million acres), China (155 million acres), and the U.S. (65 million acres). Efficient mechanized irrigation systems, such as center pivot and lateral move systems, and water management practices can help maintain the profitability of farms in an era of increasingly costly and limited water supplies.

The mechanized irrigation systems market was segmented on the basis type (center pivot irrigation systems and lateral move irrigation systems) and by application (land application of wastes, nursery crops, agricultural crops, and lawns & gardens). The mechanized irrigation systems market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the mechanized irrigation systems market. Key players in the mechanized irrigation systems market includes Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., EPC Industries Limited, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Premier Irrigation Adritec, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Company, Inc., Rivulis Irrigation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation, and Valmont Industries.

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Type

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Application

Land Application of Wastes

Nursery Crops

Agricultural Crops

Lawns & Gardens

Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Ukraine Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt Israel Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCA) Brazil Chile Venezuela Rest of SCA



