Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025

major players in the medical imaging equipment market son the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc¸ Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented into the following categories:

Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Product X-Ray Devices Stationary Portable Ultrasound Systems Cart/Trolley Based Ultrasound System Compact/Portable Ultrasound System Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Stationary Mobile Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Closed Open Nuclear Imaging Equipment SPECT Scanner PET Scanner

Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Technology X-Ray Devices Analog X-ray Technology Digital Radiography Computed Radiography Ultrasound Systems 2-D 3-D & 4-D Doppler High Intensity Frequency Ultrasound (HIFU) Lithotripsy Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Stationary Mobile Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment Low-Slice Medium-Slice High-Slice Nuclear Imaging Equipment SPECT Scanner PET Scanner

Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Rest of MEA



