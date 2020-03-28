Medical Tourism Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2029

Medical Tourism Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Medical Tourism is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Tourism in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Malaysia medical tourism Market, By Procedure Type

Cardio (Internal medicine) Angiogram Angioplasty ASD closure Atherectomy Pacemakers Radiofrequency ablation Watchmen device implants Cardio (Internal medicine) consultation Others

Cardiothoracic Surgery Heart Valve Replacement Coronary artery bypass Heart transplant Stenting Cardiothoracic consultation Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)

Oncology Bone Marrow Transplant Oncology consultation Other procedures

Fertility treatments (IVF) Embryo Transplants Fertility treatments (IVF) consultation Other procedures

Orthopedic treatment Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Fracture repair Hip replacement Internal fixations Knee replacement Physiotherapy Orthopedic consultation

Dental treatment Dental Implants Dental treatment consultation Other procedures

Ophthalmology Corneal Transplants Ophthalmology consultation Other procedures

Aesthetics / Cosmetic Surgery Hair Transplants Breast Augmentation Procedures Rhinoplasty Face Lift Liposuction Tummy Tuck Aesthetics / Cosmetic consultation Other procedures

Neurology Brain Surgery Neurology consultation Other procedures

Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) Stem Cell Transplant Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) consultation Other procedures

Medical check – ups (Health screening)

Others Kidney and Liver Transplants Other general consultation Other procedures



