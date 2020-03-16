Medical Tourism Market: Future Demand, Analysis & Outlook to 2022
with the slowdown in world economic growth, the Medical Tourism industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Medical Tourism market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 2.82% from 115 million $ in 2014 to 125 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Medical Tourism market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Medical Tourism will reach 146 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players. If you need more information, please contact BisReport
Section 1: Free——Definition
Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Major Player Detail
Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited
Revenue
Products/Brand Offerings
Company Highlights
Bumrungrad International Hospital
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Christus Muguerza Hospital
WorldMed Assist
Mednamaste
Global Medical Tourism Inc.
Section 4: 900 USD——Region Segmentation
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Section (5 6 7): 500 USD——
Type Segmentation (Medical Care, Tourism, , , )
Industry Segmentation (Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment)
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 8: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)
Section 9: 300 USD—— Type Detail
Section 10: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer
Section 11: 200 USD——Cost Structure
Section 12: 500 USD——Conclusion
Table of Contents
Section 1 Medical Tourism Definition
Section 2 Global Medical Tourism Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Major Player Medical Tourism Business Revenue
2.2 Global Medical Tourism Market Overview
Section 3 Major Player Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.1 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.1.1 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Medical Tourism Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.1.2 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Medical Tourism Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Interview Record
3.1.4 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Medical Tourism Business Profile
3.1.5 Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited Medical Tourism Specification
3.2 Revenue Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.2.1 Revenue Medical Tourism Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.2.2 Revenue Medical Tourism Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Revenue Medical Tourism Business Overview
3.2.5 Revenue Medical Tourism Specification
3.3 Products/Brand Offerings Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.3.1 Products/Brand Offerings Medical Tourism Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.3.2 Products/Brand Offerings Medical Tourism Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Products/Brand Offerings Medical Tourism Business Overview
3.3.5 Products/Brand Offerings Medical Tourism Specification
3.4 Company Highlights Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.5 Bumrungrad International Hospital Medical Tourism Business Introduction
3.6 KPJ Healthcare Berhad Medical Tourism Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Region Level)
4.1 North America Country
4.1.1 United States Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.1.2 Canada Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.2 South America Country
4.2.1 South America Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.3 Asia Country
4.3.1 China Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.3.2 Japan Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.3.3 India Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.3.4 Korea Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.4 Europe Country
4.4.1 Germany Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.4.2 UK Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.4.3 France Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.4.4 Italy Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.4.5 Europe Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.5 Other Country and Region
4.5.1 Middle East Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.5.2 Africa Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.5.3 GCC Medical Tourism Market Size and Market Segmentation (Industry Level) 2014-2017
4.6 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis 2014-2017
4.7 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Region Level) Analysis
Section 5 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Type Level)
5.1 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017
5.2 Different Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Type Level) Market Size Growth Rate 2014-2017
5.3 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017
6.2 Different Industry Trend 2014-2017
6.3 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Market Size and Share 2014-2017
7.2 Global Medical Tourism Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 Medical Tourism Market Forecast 2018-2022
8.1 Medical Tourism Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)
8.2 Medical Tourism Segmentation Market Forecast (Type Level)
8.3 Medical Tourism Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)
8.4 Medical Tourism Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)
Section 9 Medical Tourism Segmentation Type
9.1 Medical Care Introduction
9.2 Tourism Introduction
Section 10 Medical Tourism Segmentation Industry
10.1 Cosmetic Surgery Treatment Clients
10.2 Dental Treatment Clients
10.3 Cardiovascular Treatment Clients
10.4 Orthopedic Treatment Clients
10.5 Cancer Treatment Clients
Section 11 Medical Tourism Cost Analysis
11.1 Technology Cost Analysis
11.2 Labor Cost Analysis
11.3 Cost Overview
Section 12 Conclusion
