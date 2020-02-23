Medical Tourism Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2025

Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Dental Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

According to Report Ocean, the The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Medical tourism can be defined as travel across international borders with the purpose of availing medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. This treatment may include a wide array of medical services; however, the most frequently availed services include cancer treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological disease treatment, elective surgery, fertility treatment, and others.

Organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country is defined as medical tourism. Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.

Key Segment Covered

By Treatment Type

Dental Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Other Treatments

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Costa Rica

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej PCL.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Raffles Medical Group

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

GET FREE SAMPLE COPY @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27318

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27318