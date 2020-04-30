MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | ARAMARK Healthcare, ATS Healthcare Solution, Crothall Healthcare

The ‘ MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market: Insights

Medical Transport Services market includes the transport services of patients as well as medical products. Global Medical Transport Services market belongs to the parent market Transport services market. The medical transport services include patient transport, Incubator transport, mobile treatment facilities and medical products transport. In the recent years, medical transport service has achieved growing appreciation and is an important part of any medical health care program.

The global Medical Transport Services Market was valued at around USD 66.0 Billion in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 96.0 Billion by 2022. The global Medical Transport Services Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 6.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of Medical Transport Services market is the rising healthcare complications requiring medical attention. Globally the number of emergency hospital administration is on the rise. Alone in the United States, more than 131 million patients required some kind of medical emergency service in the year 2011. In the year 2014, more than 141 million patients required the same kind of medical emergency service. Out of the complete visiting patient pool, more than 13% of the patient used ambulance facility. Moreover advancing healthcare transport facilities is likely to boost the market for Medical transport services over the forecast period.

At the same time, ambulances and the vehicles that are used for the transportation of the patients and other medical goods needs regular servicing and quality check by the transport regulatory bodies of the respective regions. Such process involving routine checkups of the transportation vehicles require time hence in order to continue the services there should be additional vehicles or other substitute vehicles. Also, the maintenance cost incurred on vehicles and the air ambulance is comparatively high. Hence these factors are likely to restrict the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Global MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

Medical product transport involves transportation of the medical products from the manufacturer to the end user. It is the dominating the product type segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 till 2022. Followed by the medical product transport, patient transport is another lucrative segment which is growing at a higher CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The major growth factor for the growth of patient transport services is the rising number of patients requiring emergency as well as nonemergency transportation across the globe. Ambulance type sub-segment of Patient transport is likely to register a CAGR of 6.9% owing to the fact that in comparison to air ambulance is more expensive than the vehicle ambulance.

Hospitals account for the highest market share of the global medical transport services market by end-user segment. The global market share of hospitals in 2016 was 44.4% and is likely to reach the USD 43.2 billion by end of 2022. As most of the patients requiring emergency medical services are taken to hospitals owing to better and advanced healthcare facilities in comparison to clinics and ambulatory surgical centers, Hospitals contribute the maximum market share.

Owing to the advanced healthcare facilities and regularized road traffic condition, North America contributes the highest market share of the global medical transport service market and likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 till 2022.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

The market research was done by adopting various tools under the category of primary and secondary research. For primary research, experts and major sources of information have been interviewed from suppliers’ side and industries, to obtain and verify the data related to the study of the Global MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market. In secondary research methodology, various secondary sources were referred to collect and identify extensive piece of information, such as paid databases, directories and annual reports and databases for commercial study of the Global MEDICAL TRANSPORT SERVICES Market. Moreover, other secondary sources include studying technical papers, news releases, government websites, product literatures, white papers, and other literatures to research the market in detail.

