Medium and Large Satellite Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market such as Gomspace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SES SA, Inmarsat PLC, Airbus D&S, SpaceX, DigitalGlobe, UrtheCast, AMOS Spacecom, and EchoStar Corporation among others.

The global medium and large satellite market for space industry has been segmented as follows:

Global medium and large satellite market for space industry

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Data Processing

Launch Service

By Mass

500 Kg – 1000 Kg (Medium satellites)

>1000 Kg (Large satellites)

By Band

X-band

K-Band

Ka-band

Others

By Orbit

GEO (Geo-stationary earth orbit)

MEO (medium earth orbit)

LEO (Low earth orbit)

HEO (Highly elliptical orbit)

By Propulsion Type

Chemical Propulsion

Electrical Propulsion Electrothermal Electromagnetic Electrostatic



By Application

Navigation & Mapping

Communication

Reconnaissance

Others (Earth Observation and Remote Sensing)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East &Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



