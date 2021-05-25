MEMS Microphone Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd., Projects Unlimited, Inc., Sonion., NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Hosiden Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Orbotech Ltd. and More

Data Bridge Market Research added publication document on Global MEMS Microphone Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on Global market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Global MEMS Microphone Market.

Global MEMS Microphone Market study Explains In-depth Analysis with Graphs, market data Tables, Pie Chat, & Figures. Global Market presents a complete assessment of the future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Hosiden Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Orbotech Ltd., GMEMS Technologies, Inc., Vesper Technologies, Inc., among others.

Global MEMS microphone market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of MEMS Microphone are included:

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are: Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Vesper Technologies, Inc., TDK Corporation., CUI Inc, Knowles Electronics, LLC., AAC Technologies, Goertek, DB Unlimited., New Japan Radio Co.,Ltd., Projects Unlimited, Inc., Sonion., NeoMEMS Technologies Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Hosiden Corporation, Cirrus Logic, Inc., Orbotech Ltd., GMEMS Technologies, Inc., Vesper Technologies, Inc., among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of MEMS microphones from smartphones manufacturer will drive the market growth

Proliferation of piezoelectric microphones for IoT applications will also enhance the growth of this market

Expanding voice assistant solution will also contribute as a major driver for the market growth

Growing usage of MEMS microphone in field of healthcare acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Continuous variation in the profit margins as the average selling price decreases; this factor will restrain the market growth

Price erosion of MEMS microphones will also restrict the market growth

The emergence of advanced applications has increased the incidence of microphone spying which will also hamper the market growth

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: MEMS Microphone Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global MEMS Microphone Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global MEMS Microphone Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America MEMS Microphone Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe MEMS Microphone Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific MEMS Microphone Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America MEMS Microphone Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue MEMS Microphone by Countries

Continued….

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Vesper announced the launch of their new digital microphone VM3000 which is specially designed for the Internet of Things devices. These new microphone has the ability to shut out more signal interference as compared to the analog mics so they can be used in from smart speakers to wearables to headphones. This launch will help the company to strengthen their position in the MEMS microphone market

In March 2018, Vesper and Unisem announced their partnership so they can develop piezoelectric MEMS microphones. With the help of the Unisem high manufacturing capacity, Vesper will be able to meet the rising demand for the piezoelectric microphone. This partnership will help the company to meet the consumer demand and strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global MEMS Microphone market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of MEMS Microphone market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MEMS Microphone Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2027

