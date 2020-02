Men’s Underwear Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2020

Undergarments are worn beneath the outer clothes and help to avoid soiling of outerwear. Men’s undergarments are generally of two types, which include upper wear and lower wear. For undershirt, we include vests, sleeved vests and muscle vests. For briefs, we include regular briefs, trunks and boxer shorts. In winters, long underwear is preferred to provide extra warmth.

The men’s underwear market is segmented into Men’s Underwear Market, by Age Group Men’s Underwear Market, by Region Men’s Underwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1737

This report covers global men’s underwear market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section additionally includes XploreMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the global men’s underwear market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip and arms clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers better fit and comfort are major factors driving demand for premium underwear, thereby fuelling the growth of the men’s underwear market. Major trends in the men’s underwear market are increased the adoption rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and marketing and the surge in acquisitions and mergers.

By age group, the global men’s underwear market is segmented into ranges such as 15-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56-65. Of these, the 36-45 segment accounted for over 24% share of the overall men’s underwear market in 2014, followed by the 26-35 segment.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1737

By distribution channel, the global men’s underwear market is segmented into online and offline channels. Offline is further sub-segmented into a mass merchant, speciality store, mono-brand store and others. Among all the aforementioned sub-segments, mass merchant sub-segment is expected to dominate the men’s underwear market, accounting for around 53.8% share of the overall market by 2020 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, i.e. 2015-2020.

The men’s underwear market is segmented as follows:

By Age Group: 15-25 26-35 36-45 46-55 56-65

By Region: North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America Latin America Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe Australia Japan BRIC Brazil Russia India China Rest of the World (RoW)

By Distribution Channel: Online sales Offline sales Mass Merchant Specialty Store Monobrand Store Others

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1737/SL

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108

E-mail id- [email protected]

Web- https://www.xploremr.com