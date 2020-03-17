Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2025

The global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

BWAY Corporation (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Cleveland Steel Container Corporation (USA)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Industrial Container Services, LLC (USA)

Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)

Pacific Can (China)

SCHTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Skolnik Industries, Inc. (USA)

Tata Steel Group (India)

ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH (Germany)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

U. S. Steel Kosice, s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Cans (Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans)

Metal Barrels

Metal Drums & Pails

Segment by Application

Beverages

Food

Aerosols

General Line



