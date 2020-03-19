Metallic Pigments Market Expected to Reach $1,860.78 million by 2026 | Metaflake, Umicore, Carl Schlenk, ALTANA, Toyal, AMETEK, Metal Powder

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Metallic Pigments Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Metallic Pigments market is accounted for $885.63 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,860.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Increase in demand from automotive coatings, growing demand from printing inks and packaging industry and rising environmental concerns have led to adoption of green coating methods are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, strict regulations about heavy and toxic metals and huge price of metallic pigments are hindering the growth of the market. Developing adoption of water-borne basecoats in paints and coatings industry and lack of product differentiation are the trends for the market.

Know More|Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016098

Metallic pigments are used in a wide variety of coating applications. Metallic pigments are inorganic pigments among metallic characteristics. These pigments are flake-shaped metallic particles which are accessible as pastes, powders, pellets, suspensions or color concentrates. Metallic pigments generally consist of aluminium, gold, zinc, bronze, stainless steel, and nickel. These pigments are used in anticorrosion, heat resistant, reflective and conductive coatings.

By product, Aluminium is driven by the quick rise in their demand from different applications such as printing inks, paints & coatings and plastics across industrial and automotive sectors. Aluminium is a major pigment between all metallic pigments and is available for both leafing and non-leafing grades and in a variety of particle sizes, enabling the manufacture of various shades such as chrome and sparkle effects.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to rising construction costs in China, India and South East Asian countries, joined through regulatory support for eco-friendly products is likely to drive demand in construction materials and special effect paints.

Some of the key players in global Metallic Pigments market include Metaflake Limited, Geotech International B.V., Umicore N.V., Carl Schlenk AG, Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment Co. Ltd., ALTANA AG, Toyal America, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toyal America, Inc., The Metal Powder Company Ltd., BASF SE, Coprabel S.A., Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc., Sun Chemical Corporation, Kolortek Co. Ltd., Sudarshan Chemicals, Schlenk Metallic Pigments, Eckhart Pigments and Ferro Corporation and Carlfors Bruk.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016098

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.