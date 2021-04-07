MHealth Market 2020 Global Players: One Medical, GE Healthcare, Apple, OMADA Health, Omron Healthcare, LifeWatch, Medtronics Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung Healthcare Solutions

“The Global MHealth Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Growing awareness about healthcare management, increasing use of smartphones and tablets, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are majorly driving the global MHealth Market. However, the threat of data theft and stringent regulations are holding back the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

The global market is segmented based on service, Application, and End-User. By service, the market is classified into Fitness & Wellness Solutions and Consultation Services. The Consultation Services is further classified into Monitoring Services, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, and Prevention Services. Monitoring services market is leading this segment taking a share of 60% of global market. Growing chronic diseases need for post-treatment monitoring, increasing aged population is favoring for the growth of monitoring service segment.

By Application, the market is divided into Body and Temperature Monitors, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitors, Hemodynamic Monitors, Neurological Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitors, and others.

By End User, the market is classified by Patients with chronical diseases, Physicians, Hospitals, Parents/Relatives, and Others. Need for continuous monitoring of the patients, ease of access to premium healthcare services at a relatively low cost is encouraging the end users to prefer for mHealth.

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is taking the largest share in the market with a major contribution from the US, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Growing technology, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of the software in the healthcare industry is favoring the growth in this region.

Low penetration of physicians, lack of effective health care infrastructure in many regions, scarcity of specialists, the high cost of treatment, especially in growing economies like India is driving the growth in Asia Pacific region.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which include One Medical, GE Healthcare, Apple, OMADA Health, Omron Healthcare, LifeWatch, Medtronics Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung Healthcare Solutions, AT&T, Philips Healthcare, and Bayer Healthcare.

