Micro-Inverter Market Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook | Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG. and More

Micro-Inverter Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 2.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 10.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Microi inverters are an innovative technology that acts just like a basic conventional inverter which is used to convert direct current (DC) into alternate current (AC) from the energy stored inside the solar panels. These inverters regulate and alternate the current for the usage of energy in small electronic devices. The rise in usage of photovoltaic power (PV) systems has raised the demand for these inverters significantly.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Micro-Inverter Market:

Rise in benefits and awareness about the renewable energy sources along with increased adoption is expected to drive the market growth

Cost-effectiveness and increased developments of these products increasing their technological capabilities is expected to drive the market growth

High installation and maintenance costs of these inverters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Structural and system collapse with high levels of competition from conventional inverter technologies is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Enphase Energy Inc., Altenergy Power System Inc., SunPower Corporation, Siemens AG, Zhejiang Envertech Corporation Limited, Renesola, Darfon Electronics Corp., AEconversion GmbH & Co. KG., SMA Solar Technology AG, Sparq Systems, Omnik New Energy, Sensata Technologies Inc., EnluxSolar Co. Ltd., U R Energy, Samil Power Co. Ltd., ABB, Delta Energy Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

