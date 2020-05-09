Microfluidic Chips Market: Business Outlook with Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players (Fluidigm, Becton, PerkinElmer etc.)

The global microfluidic chips market was valued at US$ 3,018.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period. Microfluidic chips are witnessing rapid growth globally since its applications have become more relevant in life sciences.

Factors supporting the growth of microfluidic chips include its unique chemical property and physical features that arise in fluids at the micron size, which are allowing several advantages over conventional methods of application.

This microfluidic chips market report covers an in-depth analysis of the market including statistical and subjective data points, along with the key market drivers and opportunities & restraints that have positive or negative effects on the overall global market. An exclusive coverage has been provided for market drivers and challenges & opportunities for a country-level market in the respective regional segments.

The key players operating in global microfluidic chips market includes Fluidigm Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer. Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Dolomite Microfluidics, 908 Devices Inc., MICROLIQUID, Micralyne Inc., among others.

North America accounted for a market share of 36.8% in 2018. The U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of the industry within the North American region. Rising incidence of cancer and diabetes in the country has led the increased demand personalized treatment in the country, thereby resulting in the growth of the microfluidic chips market.

The global microfluidic chips market has been segmented into different types based on the materials used for manufacturing the chip.

Based on type

Glass

Silicon

Polymers

Others

Based on Applications

Healthcare (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), lab-on-chip, drug delivery, drug discovery, etc.)

Chemical

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Microfluidic Chips status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Microfluidic Chips development in various regions like United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

