Middle East and Africa Clinical Trial Imaging Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics

Middle East and Africa Clinical Trial Imaging Market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Middle East and Africa Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Product & Services (Services, Software), Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales), Country (South Africa, South Arabia, Rest of Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

Segmentation: Middle East and Africa Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Middle East and Africa clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and of distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of Modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, x-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Recent Developments

In May 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MeDiNova Research. After this acquisition the company has enhanced their patient recruitment capabilities in EMEA and complements ICON existing site network in the U.S., PMG Research

In February 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MolecularMD, a molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory. After this acquisition ICON’s laboratory has enhanced its offerings in molecular diagnostic testing leading towards the expansion of testing platforms, such as next immunohistochemistry (IHC) and generation sequencing

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET

1.4 LIMITATIONS

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.8 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.1 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING R&D EXPENDITURE

3.1.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

3.1.3 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

3.1.4 GROWTH IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH RISK RADIATION CAUSING DISEASES

3.2.2 HIGH IMPLEMENTATION COST OF IMAGING SYSTEMS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 STRATEGIC INITIATIVES FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION

3.3.2 DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE IMAGING MODALITIES AND CONTRAST AGENTS

3.3.3 EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 STRICT REGULATORY POLICIES

3.4.2 COST OF CLINICAL TRIALS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGINGMARKET, BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES

7 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGINGMARKET, BY MODALITY

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGINGMARKET, BY END USER

10 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTOR

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13 COMPANY PROFILE

