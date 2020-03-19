Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2019-2028

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market covering all important parameters.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are included:

segmented as follows:

By product type

By distribution channel

By region

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Starting milk formula

Follow-on milk formula

Toddlers milk formula

Of these, the starting milk formula segment accounted for 51% revenue share of the overall infant milk formula market in 2015, followed by the follow-on milk formula segment. The starting milk formula segment is mainly driven by the increasing number of middle-income consumers in the MENA region. However, the major factor that restraints the market growth is the rising prices of the starting milk formula.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of the distribution channel and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Online retail

Chemist/pharmacies/drugstore

Others

Of the mentioned segments, the online retail segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. However, the chemist/pharmacies/drugstore segment is expected to dominate the infant milk formula market in terms of revenue share contribution, accounting for 73.4% share of the overall market by 2021.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

GCC Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE)

North Africa Algeria Egypt Morocco Tunisia

Rest of Middle East Iraq Jordan Lebanon Yemen



