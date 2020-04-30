MIGRAINE DRUGS Market Comprehensive study | Eli Lilly & Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The ‘ MIGRAINE DRUGS market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market introduction, MIGRAINE DRUGS market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, MIGRAINE DRUGS market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The global migraine therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the period 2019 to 2025.

In the MIGRAINE DRUGS Market, some of the major companies are:

Vendor scope Eli Lilly & Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc. & Pfizer Inc.

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling garners business intelligence and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

MIGRAINE DRUGS Market: Insights

Migraine is a complex debilitating neurological disorder which is often characterized by recurrent severe headaches in one side of the head. It is generally preceded by sensory warning signs and other symptoms such as sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, etc.

Migraine therapeutics market is expected to witness advent of first in-class novel migraine drugs especially meant for patients unresponsive to triptans or ones at risk of cardiovascular disorders. Allergan’s ubrogepant and Eli Lilly’s Lasmiditan are one of the leading migraine drugs based on novel mechanism of action.

The Global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the market segmentation are as follows:

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, Rockville Research has segmented global migraine therapeutics market report has been segmented on the basis of drug classes and region:-

Therapeutic Class Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, US$ Billions)

> Triptan

> CGRP

> Acetylcholine Inhibitors/Neurotoxins

> Others

Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, US$ Billions)

> North America

> Europe

> Asia Pacific

Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, US$ Billions)

> The US

> The UK

> Germany

> France

> Italy

> Spain

> Japan

Vendors Outlook, Revenue (2013 – 2022E, US$ Billions)

> Eli Lilly & Company

> Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

> Alder Biopharmaceuticals

> Amgen Inc.

> AbbVie Inc.

> Pfizer Inc.

Target Audience

> Migraine Drug Manufacturers

> Chemical Suppliers

> End Users

> Research Professionals

> Healthcare Consultancies

> Regulatory Bodies

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key highlights and important features of the Report:

Overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market are provided. Highlights of the segmentation study include price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product.

Explore about Sales data of key players of the global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market as well as some useful information on their business. It talks about the gross margin, price, revenue, products, and their specifications, type, applications, competitors, manufacturing base, and the main business of key players operating in the MIGRAINE DRUGS Market.

Explore about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region.

Describe MIGRAINE DRUGS Market Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Research Methodology:

The market research was done by adopting various tools under the category of primary and secondary research. For primary research, experts and major sources of information have been interviewed from suppliers’ side and industries, to obtain and verify the data related to the study of the Global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market. In secondary research methodology, various secondary sources were referred to collect and identify extensive piece of information, such as paid databases, directories and annual reports and databases for commercial study of the Global MIGRAINE DRUGS Market. Moreover, other secondary sources include studying technical papers, news releases, government websites, product literatures, white papers, and other literatures to research the market in detail.

