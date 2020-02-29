Milk Thistle Extract Market Dynamics Analysis to Grow at Cagr with Major Companies and Forecast 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Milk Thistle Extract market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Milk thistle extract market is segment on the basis of form, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder form and capsule form. Capsule form is very much popular as compared to the powdered form. The demand for milk thistle extract is also more as it is a rich source of vitamin E and C. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the milk thistle extract market compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of application the milk thistle extract market is segmented into food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. The versatile properties of milk thistle extract is also going to attract the cosmetic industry in the coming future and is anticipated to drive the milk thistle extract market to a greater extent. On the basis of region the milk thistle extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Market Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of milk thistle extract is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Europe is expected to be the leader of milk thistle extract market globally and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In North America region the country such as the U.S. is the key market for milk thistle extract. In terms of revenue Asia pacific is also expected to be the leading contributor in the milk thistle extract market, which is further followed by Latin America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing opportunities in the food industry is a key factor which is expected to drive the global milk thistle extract market. Milk thistle extract is popular as it offers various health benefits such as it helps to keep your heart healthy, reduces the growth of cancer cells in lungs, prostate, breast, colon, renal and cervical cancers, and helps in the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease which is expected to bolster the growth of the milk thistle extract market. The demand for anti-aging cream is expect to boost the milk thistle extract market as antioxidants present in the extract helps in preventing free radical damage of the body. Milk thistle extract is also known to block UVA and UVB, cure intestinal issues and reduces hot flashes and other related menopausal symptoms. Furthermore, it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the milk thistle extract market to a great extent in the forecast period. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits associated with milk thistle extract.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in milk thistle extract market are Thompsons, Puritan's Pride, Swanson Health Products, Sundown Naturals, Solgar, Nature Made, Nature’s Bounty, Jarrow Formula, Good 'N Natural, Blackmores, 21st Century and Solaray among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



