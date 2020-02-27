Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market Report on Recent Adoption 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market

Key Players Operating in Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market

The global minimally invasive surgery equipment market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. These players engage in the development of new products, merger & acquisition, and product launch and approval to strengthen the product portfolio and enhance position in respective markets. For instance, in September 2019, Integra LifeSciences acquired Rebound Therapeutics. This acquisition enabled the company to enhance the technological platform for minimally invasive surgery and expand the portfolio of neurosurgical products. In August 2017, Ethicon launched ProxiSure suturing device in the U.S. In June 2017, DePuy Synthes acquired Innovative Surgical Solutions, LLC. This acquisition enabled rapid innovation in minimally invasive spine surgery. In January 2016, CONMED Corporation acquired SurgiQuest, Inc. Leading players operating in the global minimally invasive surgery equipment market are:

Ezisurg Medical Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Olympus Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Pentax Medical

Smith & Nephew

Precision Medical Products

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market: Research Scope

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market, by Product

Visualization Equipment Flexible Endoscopes Rigid Endoscopes Imaging Units

Electrosurgical Instruments Electrosurgery Generators Accessories & Consumables

Diagnostic & Interventional Devices Grasping & Biopsy Forceps Inflation & Dilation Devices Catheters Guiding Devices Others

Other Auxiliary Equipment (irrigation devices, suction devices, access ports, etc.)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market, by Application

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

