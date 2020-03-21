Mobile Payment Technologies Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Mobile Payment Technologies market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Mobile Payment Technologies market.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the mobile payment technologies marketbased on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the mobile payment technologies market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global mobile payment technologies marketinclude MasterCard International Inc., Visa, Inc., American Express, Co., Boku, Inc., Fortumo, PayPal, Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Ltd., AT & T, Inc., Google, Inc., Apple, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Proximity Payment Type

Near Field Communication

QR Code Payment

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Remote Payment Type

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-ups

Money Transfers & Payments

Merchandise & Coupons

Travel & Ticketing

Others

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use

Hospitality & Tourism Sector

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health care

Education

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the mobile payment technologies market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany Italy Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



