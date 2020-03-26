Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

The Mobile Phone Accessories market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Mobile Phone Accessories market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Mobile Phone Accessories market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

increasing demand for stylish protective cases, various fashion brands in India have started designing and selling fancy protective mobile cases

Growing consumer preference for music-on-the-go has led to the popularity of headphones and earphones. Recent trends in the headphone/earphone segment include the introduction of wireless technology and IoT, which are expected to witness rapid adoption during the assessment period

Batteries are the most essential component of mobile devices; however, they have a limited life span after which they need to be replaced. Consumers willingly spend on replacing their existing batteries with new ones as it improves the performance of their mobile devices without spending a considerable amount. Hence, batteries with a longer life are fast gaining popularity amongst consumers in India

Analyst Viewpoint

‘Threat of piracy is a major restraint affecting the India mobile phone accessories market’

Piracy is a major threat to various markets, especially the mobile phone accessories market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, resulting in a major chunk of consumers opting for these products in India. As a result, counterfeit products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the India mobile phone accessories market to a significant extent over the assessment period.

