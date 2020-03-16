Mobile Phone Accessories Market valuation of USD 101,063.6 Million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3%, 2017-2023

The changing lifestyle of people due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries is influencing the worldwide demand for mobile phone accessories. Further, the rising urban population across the globe combined with rapid migration from rural to urban areas, particularly in countries such as China and Indonesia is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the technological advancement with new products and new features being introduced to the customers due to their changing preferences is believed to supplement the growth of the mobile phone accessories market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The global mobile phone accessories market accounted for USD 62,713.4 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach noteworthy market valuation of USD 101,063.6 Million by the end of 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% between the period 2017 and 2023.

Get Exclusive Sample Report Copy Of This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-75

By Distribution Channel

In terms of market segmentation, the global mobile phone accessories market is divided by distribution into single-brand store, multi-brand store and online store, out of which, the multi-brand store segment dominated the overall market of Mobile Phone Accessories by holding a market share of USD 26,703.0 Million during 2016 and is expected to behold its dominant stance over the forecast period. Along with that, the single-brand store is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5 % during 2017-2023, whereas the online segment is expected to grow with moderate pace over the forecast period.

By Price Range

The global mobile phone accessories market is segmented by price-range, out of which the price range segment is further divided into premium, mid and low range. The mid-price range segment is going to expand with highest CAGR over the forecast period, whereas the low-price segment is predicted to attain incremental $ opportunity of USD 1,834.2 Million in 2023 over 2022.

The report also includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Mobile Phone Accessories market which includes profiling of Samsung, LG, Apple Inc., Morphie, OtterBox, Incipio, Maxboost, Vena, Blackberry, Motorola, Belkin, Griffin, Beats, Sony, Phillips, Sennheiser, Panasonic and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Outlook 2023”, analyses the overall mobile phone accessories industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global mobile phone accessories market in near future.

