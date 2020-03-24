Mobile Phone Insurance Market Competitive Outlook To 2025 | By Top Competitors Are BlackBerry Assurant, Asurion, Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd, Vodafone, Brightstar Corp., AT&T, TRV

Market research report improves your professional reputation and adds integrity to the work you do such as refining your business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or making recommendations to an executive. Mobile Phone Insurance market report provides basic information about Technology industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. In addition, company’s market share, possible sales volume, types of consumers, their response and views about the products, their thoughts for the step up of a product and the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product have also been covered in this Mobile Phone Insurance market study.

The Mobile Phone Insurance Market report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying likings about particular product. Expert solutions and proficient capabilities have been utilized to generate this market research report. The key players of the market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which is affecting the market and ABC industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. With the insights and analysis of Mobile Phone Insurance Market report, marketplace can be kept clearly into focus.

Some of The Leading Players of Mobile Phone Insurance Market:

• BlackBerry

• Assurant

• Asurion

• Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd

• Vodafone

• Brightstar Corp.

• AT&T

• TRV

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario. The mobile phone insurance market consists of some well-established players across the globe as well as small firms offering single coverage type as well. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers, and others. These market participants enhance their schemes as per the requirements of the customers. In addition, the smartphones market is significantly growing in respect to new phones as well as refurbished phones across geographies.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Insights

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users

The world is becoming increasingly interconnected both socially and economically. Technological adoption trend has become a defining factor among the global population. To that end, the world has witnessed a remarkable rise in smartphone adoption over the past few years. With the increase in smartphones, the mobile industry is experiencing a substantial growth of mobile phones insurance policies offered by various smartphone manufacturers, network operators, insurance companies as well as retailers across the globe. The insurance companies help the smartphone owners by offering theft or lost insurance, accidental coverage and among others. Thus, increasing smartphone users across geographies is heavily driving the market for mobile phone insurance in the current times and the trend is anticipated to increase in the future.

Easing the Claiming Procedure

The terms and conditions of the insurance market are many times very critical which pushes the customers to fail to recall the claiming procedures altogether. Some of the sellers offer a defined coverage plan with a fixed premium amount regardless of the smartphone type. On the contrary, other sellers have different premium/amounts to be paid for different coverage needed by the customers. At times, the coverage and the premium/amount differs according to the device, i.e. iOS or Android-based phones. The simplification of the claiming procedure through clear terms and conditions is anticipated to increase the adoption of mobile insurance plans among the customers in the developed countries as well as in the developing economies in the years to come.

