Modular Data Centre Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

The global Modular Data Centre market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Modular Data Centre market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Modular Data Centre market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Modular Data Centre market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Modular Data Centre market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered:

Component All-in-one Containers 20-Feet Containers 40-Feet Containers Customised Containers Independent Module Containers IT Module Power Module Cooling Module

Data Centre Size Small Data Centre Micro Others Mid-Sized Data Centre Large Data Centre

Industry Vertical BFSI Telecom and IT Energy Government and Defence Manufacturing Research Healthcare Others



Key Regions covered:

North America modular data centre market U.S. Canada

Latin America modular data centre market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe modular data centre market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe modular data centre market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC modular data centre market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan modular data centre market

China modular data centre market

MEA modular data centre Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the modular data centre market

CUPERTINO ELECTRIC, INC.

Dell

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Keysource

Schneider Electric

Vertic, Co.

