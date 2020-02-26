Molecular Imaging Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment by 2017 – 2027

In a recent publication titled “Molecular Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 –2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027),” we have considered the weighted average pricing for different molecular imagingdevices. This has been done on the basis of information gathered from reliable secondarysources validated through marketplace discussions and private company databases. We have also observed that pricing values of molecular imaging devices have been counter validated with market experts through primary research along with regional variations in price levels. It is very necessary to note that this pricing analysis does not include margins analysis from the manufacturers end. Currency fluctuations have not been taken into account and the analysis is static in nature. It also rules out impact of extreme events in specific countries. Weighted averaging of high-end and low-end pricing has been done to rule out effect of extreme values and brand weightages. A demand-supply gap analysis has been performed involving both marketplace discussion and desk research to determine pricing premiums.

Report Structure

This report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different molecular imaging devices. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR’ analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors that are influencing the growth of the global molecular imaging market and key regulations for medical devices. Also, the pricing analysis of different products in the segment is mentioned for upcoming molecular imaging products. The report analyses the market on the basis of application and presents forecast by value for the next 10 years. The global molecular imaging market segments such as modality type, application, end-user and region, have been analysed on Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s respective contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global molecular imaging market.

At the end of the report, list of key players have been provided who are engaged in the market for global molecular imaging. This section is preferably designed to provide clients with an aim and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to the market segment in the global molecular imaging market and the potential players. In addition, this section includes company details, company overview, key developments and market strategies of the profiled key player active in the global molecular imaging market. Detailed profiles of molecular imaging devices manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their strategies in a bid to sustain in this competitive market.

Global Molecular Imaging Market: Segmentation

Modality Type

End User

Application

Region

PET

PET-CT

PET-MR

SPECT

MR Spectroscopy

Molecular Ultrasound Imaging

Software

On Premise Solutions

Cloud Based Solutions

Hospitals

500+ Beds

200-499 Beds

Less than 200 Beds

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Cardiology

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurology Disorders

Others

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Latin America

MEA

Research Methodology

Macro-economic indicators such as molecular imaging market outlook, gross domestic product and others has been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached numbers for molecular imaging Market numbers. The analysts of XploreMR have performed systematic exhaustive secondary research to analyse the required data points to arrive at the overall market numbers. Our analysts have developed questionnaires for each node in the value chain to extract the required market information through primary research interviews. While conducting interviews we have used distinguished essential resources. Data is validated by triangulation method, wherein secondary, primary and XploreMR’s analysis have contributed to the final data.

