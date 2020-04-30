Monoethylene Glycol Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like

The Global Monoethylene Glycol Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents an entire assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights concerning this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the newest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players like SABIC, MEGlobal B.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Sibur, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Indorama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026..

Scope of the report

The report shields the development activities in the Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in the market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) is an organic chemical compound, and is formulated through a number of methods whether industrial or biologically. It is very highly applied in production of antifreeze and polyethylene terephthalate. It can be described as an odourless, transparent, and sweet in taste highly toxic liquid.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand from the various applications in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Toxicity of monoethylene glycol if ingested is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable raw material prices and high costs associated with production of monoethylene glycol is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

By Technology Naphtha-Based Coal & Natural Gas-Based Oxalate/UBE Technology Eastman-Jm Davy’s MEG Technology Methane-to-Olefins (MTO) Technology Bio-Based Bio-Ethanol Production Sucrose Starchy Biomass Lignocellulose Bio-Ethylene Production By Application Fiber Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Food Packaging Other Packaging Applications Film Antifreeze & Coolant Others Industrial Applications Chemical Intermediate Humectant Natural Gas Transportation By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Braskem and Haldor Topsoe A/S, collaborated to develop an innovative method for the production of monoethylene glycol (MEG) through sugar. The collaboration involved for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Denmark, with the operation expected to begin by 2019.

In July 2015, Liquid Light announced collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company for the development of monoethylene glycol with the help of carbon dioxide.

The market data analysed and evaluated in this Monoethylene Glycol market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. Global Monoethylene Glycol market report encompasses all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Besides, the report offers a thorough synopsis on the study, analysis and estimation of the market and how it is impacting the industry. To prepare this Monoethylene Glycol report, detailed market analysis is conducted with the inputs from industry experts. Thus, the Monoethylene Glycol market report performs an assessment of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Premium insights of research report

This research report provides the main statistical data on the current status of the industry which is considered as a valuable guide

It includes the potential of the market and highlights the key business priorities in orders to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The examination of the prominent trends, driving forces and the challenges assist the market participants and stakeholders to understand the issues they will have to face while operating in the market.

Analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis and PESTLE analysis are utilized while developing this Monoethylene Glycol research report.

In the end, it gives you details about the market research findings and conclusions which helps you to develop profitable market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

