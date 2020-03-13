Montan Wax Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

The global Montan Wax market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Montan Wax market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Montan Wax market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Montan Wax market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Montan Wax market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein function and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global montan wax market by segmenting it in terms of function and end-use industry. Segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for montan wax in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for montan wax in individual function and end-use industry segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global montan wax market are ROMONTA GmbH, Clariant, Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation, S. KATO & CO., Yunphos, Poth Hille, Frank B. Ross Co., Inc., Völpker Special Products GmbH, FIRST SOURCE WORLDWIDE, LLC., AmeriLubes, L.L.C., Carmel Industries, Parchvale Ltd., MÜNZING Corporation, and ALTANA. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the montan wax market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on function and end-use industry segments. Size and forecast of each major function and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Montan Wax Market, by Function

Emulsions

Lubricants

Thickening Agents

Release Agents

Coating Agents

Nucleating Agents

Dispersants

Others (including Slip Agents and Anti-corroding Agents)

Global Montan Wax Market, by End-use Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Rubbers

Plastics

Electricals

Wax Polishes

Machinery

Agriculture & Forestry

Leather & Textile

Others (including Metal, Wood, and Stone)

Global Montan Wax Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the montan wax market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players operating in the global montan wax market

List of prominent factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the montan wax market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global montan wax market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces Analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Each market player encompassed in the Montan Wax market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Montan Wax market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Montan Wax market report?

A critical study of the Montan Wax market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Montan Wax market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Montan Wax landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Montan Wax market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Montan Wax market share and why? What strategies are the Montan Wax market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Montan Wax market? What factors are negatively affecting the Montan Wax market growth? What will be the value of the global Montan Wax market by the end of 2029?

