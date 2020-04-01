Mortise Locks Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2035
The global Mortise Locks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Mortise Locks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Mortise Locks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Mortise Locks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Mortise Locks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Mortise Locks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Mortise Locks market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
DORMA
SARGENT
Hafele Group
Master Lock
PDQ
Corbin Russwin
Medeco
STANLEY
BEST
ASSA ABLOY Group
Kwikset
Lockwood Industries Inc
Emtek
BiLock
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Mortise Sideplate Lock
Skeleton Key Mortise Lock
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
Other
