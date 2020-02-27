Motion Sensors Market Technology, Application, Growth, Key-Companies And Forecast 2026

Market Overview

The global Motion Sensors Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Factors such as rising demand for consumer electronics from developing countries and rising adoption of wearables are expected to fuel growth in global motion sensor market.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Motion Sensors market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4154553

Motion Sensors, also known as a motion detector, is an electronic device that intercepts physical or kinetic movements in real time. Some of the commonly used motion sensing technologies include passive infrared, ultrasound wave, microwave and tomography. These sensors are generally embedded in home control systems, lighting control systems, physical security systems and fare collection systems.

Motion sensors are now widely used in commercial as well as residential electronics such as energy efficiency security, automated lighting and home automation, smart wearables, among others.

Market Dynamics

The global Motion Sensors market growth is driven by huge demand for consumer electronic applications and increasing expenditure and investment in automotive and aviation sector worldwide. Growing adoption of motion sensors in automotive sector for airbag deployment system, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) coupled with increasing automotive industry globally, is expected to drive the global motion sensors market during the forecast period. Further, technological innovation and new product will further propel the global market. For instance, In January 2019, TDK InvenSense launched a new line of automotive high-accuracy devices that improves navigation through tunnels, parking garages, and high-temperature environments.

Motion sensors are also being used in Electric vehicles and with rise in demand for vehicles running on alternative fuels such as EVs coupled with introduction of regulation pertaining to reducing carbon footprint and global warning will fuel sale of EVs during the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2017, more than one Billion EVs were sold globally, with countries like Norway, China, and the US dominating the global EVs market in terms of market share.

However, high capital reuirement, low return on investment, and growing level of integration can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segment Analysis

By Motion Technology, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into Infrared, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, Tomographic, and Others. In 2018, infrared motion technology accounted for the majority share in the global market. The increasing adoption of infrared motion technology-based sensors in devices to be used in security and surveillance areas. The critical data provided by motion sensors help in enhancing the performance, safety, comfort, and convenience features. Motion sensors or detectors are one of the important components of security systems used for businesses and residential purposes, as well as in consumer electronics and gaming industries. In addition, robustness of these sensors and high calibration are the factors attracting different applications in aerospace & defense. Also, the high motion detection range of these sensors make it reliable for consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications.

By application, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, and others. Motion Sensors Market for consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of wearable technology, growing usage of gyroscopes for high stability, image stabilization and navigation in the consumer electronics industry, and increasing demand in smartphone and tablets and rising interactive gaming market.

Geographical Share

By geography, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In 2018, North America and Europe together accounted for two-third share in the global Motion Sensors market. However, APAC is expected is to witness a tremendous growth rate of 12%-13% over the forecast period, mainly due to rising market for wearable devices and consumer electronics, mainly due to increasing disposable income and rising awareness about smart home appliances and home automation.

In addition, growing trend of automation, surging expenditure in defense, and increasing demand for motion sensors from emerging economies such as Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam; will further fuel growth in the global motion sensors market.

In North America, growing industrial and home automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and huge defense expenditure by the US government are the major factors driving this market.

Competitive Analysis

Global Motion Sensors Market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Creating consumer awareness by aggressive marketing strategies and greater visibility of products across retail space are other steps taken by market participants to generate demand.

Intense rivalry among top players in the market has started fierce competition at various levels for setting a low price, driving aggressive marketing strategies, and new and innovative product launches.

Some major players in the market are Honeywell International, Bosch, Sony Corp, Synaptics, and STMicroelectronics. Other prominent players in the market include Texas Instruments, DK InvenSense, TE Connectivity, IFM Electronic, and Sensata Technologies.

Why Purchase the Report?

Identify new growth opportunities with In-depth insights for strategic business plans and design innovative strategies for sustainable growth.

Comprehensive details on factors that will drive or challenge the growth of market players.

Product mapping in excel for the key products of all major market players

Deep Sector-Specific Intelligence

Attractiveness and consumer behavior analysis for every region

Highlights of the competitive landscape

Target Audience:

Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Related Reports

Robotic Sensors Market

Force Sensors Market

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/motion-sensors-market-share-size-and-forecast-2019-2026

Table of Contents

Table of Content

Motion Sensors Market Methodology and Scope

Research Methodology

Research Objective and Scope of the Report

Motion Sensors Market – Market Definition and Overview

Motion Sensors Market – Executive Summary

Market Snippet by Motion Technology

Market Snippet by Application

Market Snippet by Region

Motion Sensors Market – Dynamics

Market Impacting Factors

Drivers

Growing Demand for Wearable Electronics

Restraints

Low resturn on investment

Motion Sensors Market – Industry Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Motion Sensors Market – By Motion Technology

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Attractiveness Index- By Motion Technology

Infrared*

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Ultrasonic

Microwave

Dual technology

Tomographic

Others

Motion Sensors Market – By Application

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Attractiveness Index, By Application

Consumer Electronics*

Smartphones and Tablets

Gaming and Entertainment

Others

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Motion Sensors Market – By Region

Introduction

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index, By Region

North America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Germany

The U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

South America

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Key Region-Specific Dynamics

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Motion Technology

Market Size Analysis, and Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), By Application

Motion Sensors Market – Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario

Market Positioning/Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis

Company Profiles

Bosch*

Company Overview

Product Portfolio and Description

Key Highlights

Financial Overview

Honeywell International

Sony Corp

Synaptics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

DK InvenSense

TE Connectivity

IFM Electronic

Sensata Technologies.

Motion Sensors Market – Premium Insights

Motion Sensors Market – DataM

Appendix

About Us and Services

Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4154553

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155