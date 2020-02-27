Motion Sensors Market Technology, Application, Growth, Key-Companies And Forecast 2026
Market Overview
The global Motion Sensors Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Factors such as rising demand for consumer electronics from developing countries and rising adoption of wearables are expected to fuel growth in global motion sensor market.
The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Motion Sensors market.
Motion Sensors, also known as a motion detector, is an electronic device that intercepts physical or kinetic movements in real time. Some of the commonly used motion sensing technologies include passive infrared, ultrasound wave, microwave and tomography. These sensors are generally embedded in home control systems, lighting control systems, physical security systems and fare collection systems.
Motion sensors are now widely used in commercial as well as residential electronics such as energy efficiency security, automated lighting and home automation, smart wearables, among others.
Market Dynamics
The global Motion Sensors market growth is driven by huge demand for consumer electronic applications and increasing expenditure and investment in automotive and aviation sector worldwide. Growing adoption of motion sensors in automotive sector for airbag deployment system, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) coupled with increasing automotive industry globally, is expected to drive the global motion sensors market during the forecast period. Further, technological innovation and new product will further propel the global market. For instance, In January 2019, TDK InvenSense launched a new line of automotive high-accuracy devices that improves navigation through tunnels, parking garages, and high-temperature environments.
Motion sensors are also being used in Electric vehicles and with rise in demand for vehicles running on alternative fuels such as EVs coupled with introduction of regulation pertaining to reducing carbon footprint and global warning will fuel sale of EVs during the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2017, more than one Billion EVs were sold globally, with countries like Norway, China, and the US dominating the global EVs market in terms of market share.
However, high capital reuirement, low return on investment, and growing level of integration can hinder market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segment Analysis
By Motion Technology, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into Infrared, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, Tomographic, and Others. In 2018, infrared motion technology accounted for the majority share in the global market. The increasing adoption of infrared motion technology-based sensors in devices to be used in security and surveillance areas. The critical data provided by motion sensors help in enhancing the performance, safety, comfort, and convenience features. Motion sensors or detectors are one of the important components of security systems used for businesses and residential purposes, as well as in consumer electronics and gaming industries. In addition, robustness of these sensors and high calibration are the factors attracting different applications in aerospace & defense. Also, the high motion detection range of these sensors make it reliable for consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications.
By application, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, and others. Motion Sensors Market for consumer electronics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising popularity of wearable technology, growing usage of gyroscopes for high stability, image stabilization and navigation in the consumer electronics industry, and increasing demand in smartphone and tablets and rising interactive gaming market.
Geographical Share
By geography, the global Motion Sensors Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In 2018, North America and Europe together accounted for two-third share in the global Motion Sensors market. However, APAC is expected is to witness a tremendous growth rate of 12%-13% over the forecast period, mainly due to rising market for wearable devices and consumer electronics, mainly due to increasing disposable income and rising awareness about smart home appliances and home automation.
In addition, growing trend of automation, surging expenditure in defense, and increasing demand for motion sensors from emerging economies such as Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam; will further fuel growth in the global motion sensors market.
In North America, growing industrial and home automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and huge defense expenditure by the US government are the major factors driving this market.
Competitive Analysis
Global Motion Sensors Market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Creating consumer awareness by aggressive marketing strategies and greater visibility of products across retail space are other steps taken by market participants to generate demand.
Intense rivalry among top players in the market has started fierce competition at various levels for setting a low price, driving aggressive marketing strategies, and new and innovative product launches.
Some major players in the market are Honeywell International, Bosch, Sony Corp, Synaptics, and STMicroelectronics. Other prominent players in the market include Texas Instruments, DK InvenSense, TE Connectivity, IFM Electronic, and Sensata Technologies.
