Motor Control IC Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2026
Global “Motor Control IC ” Market Research Study
competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the motor control IC market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the motor control IC supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the motor control IC market. Some of the key competitors in the motor control IC market are Rockwell Automation, Infineon Technologies AG, General Electric Company, ON Semiconductor, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Maxim Integrated and NXP Semiconductors.
Key Segments
Motor Control IC market, by Type
- Brushed DC motor control IC
- Brushless DC motor control IC
- Stepper motor control IC
Motor Control IC market, by Industry
- Automotive
- Building control
- Industrial automation
- Consumer electronics
- Healthcare
- Others
Key Regions
- North America motor control IC market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America motor control IC market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe motor control IC market
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- APEJ motor control IC market
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Australia
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan motor control IC market
- MEA motor control IC market
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Rockwell Automation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Maxim Integrated
- ON Semiconductor
- Toshiba Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors.
- ABB Ltd.
