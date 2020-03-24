Motor Control IC Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2026

Global “Motor Control IC ” Market Research Study

competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the motor control IC market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the motor control IC supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. The detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the motor control IC market. Some of the key competitors in the motor control IC market are Rockwell Automation, Infineon Technologies AG, General Electric Company, ON Semiconductor, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Maxim Integrated and NXP Semiconductors.

Key Segments

Motor Control IC market, by Type

Brushed DC motor control IC

Brushless DC motor control IC

Stepper motor control IC

Motor Control IC market, by Industry

Automotive

Building control

Industrial automation

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Others

Key Regions

North America motor control IC market U.S. Canada

Latin America motor control IC market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe motor control IC market Germany U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APEJ motor control IC market China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Japan motor control IC market

MEA motor control IC market GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Rockwell Automation

Infineon Technologies AG

Schneider Electric SE

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Maxim Integrated

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba Corporation

NXP Semiconductors.

ABB Ltd.

