Multiplex Assays Market : Trends and Future Applications

companies profiled in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Seegene, Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Quansys Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.

The global multiplex assays market has been segmented as follows:

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Product

Instruments

Consumables Reagents & Kits Micropipettes & Microplates Others

Software

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Technology

Multiplex RT-PCR

Flow Cytometry

Luminescence

Fluorescence

Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Type

Protein Planar Bead-based

Nucleic Acid Planar Bead-based

Cell

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Application

Research & Development Drug Discovery & Research Biomarker Research & Application

Diagnosis Infectious Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Neuro-endocrine Diseases Others

Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by End-user

Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



