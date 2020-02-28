Nafion Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Nafion Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Nafion market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Nafion Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Nafion Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

competitive landscape of global nafion market include –

Solvay S.A.

Dongyue Group

Asahi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Perma Pure LLC

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., Ltd.

A majority of key players in Nafion market are maintaining their strategic focus on increasing R&D investments and collaborative research efforts targeted to the discovery of novel Nafion structures leading to innovation applicability of Nafion membranes. Companies are eyeing an extended Nafion membrane portfolio catering to a diverse application demand.

Nafion Membrane Remains a Premier Solution across Diverse Industries

The first-ever synthetic polymer developed (at DuPont) by chemically modifying Teflon (in the latter half of 1960’s) is widely referred to as Nafion, and explores diverse applicability owing to its unique ionic peculiarities. Leading the entire class of ionomers, Nafion is a strong combination of chemical and physical properties of the parent/base material Teflon. A thin Nafion such as solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) membrane has been in use for the fuel cells involved in weight-sensitive aerospace applications.

For the chlor-alkali industry, Nafion has been a preferred choice of material over the decades, attributed to superior performance and endurance over other conventional counterparts in the industry. More recently, Nafion market is witnessing considerable growth in revenue, attributed to growing applications of Nafion membrane in fuel cell, hydrogen production, energy storage, acid catalysis, recovery of waste, and production of bulk, specialty, fine, and ultra-high purity chemicals.

Extensively used for proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, Nafion has been among the most popularly sought after synthetic PEM membranes across the specialty chemicals landscape. High commercial availability of Nafion membrane is cited as an important factor pushing the growth of Nafion market worldwide.

Nafion is highly efficient when it comes to gas humidification applications, compared to other conventional means used for gas drying – such as desiccant dryer, condenser, and permeation dryer. This selective functional excellence of Nafion over most of the traditional gas dryers makes it a highly favored choice of materials in gas drying applications, especially in laboratory, industrial, and medical industries.

Successfully Garnering Research Interests, Nafion Market Continues to Expand

Attributed to the highly disordered, random, and complex-to-comprehend chemical structure, Nafion remains one of the most challenging research fields. This is projected to be the key factor holding research interests, thrilling scientists to understand more about it in coming years. Increasing research on Nafion membrane functionalities has thus been a significant factor driving revenue to the Nafion market.

A collaborative research study involving Australian and Russian research fellows has recently revealed that the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells tends to drop down in presence of a Nafion membrane that serves separation of cathode and anode in the fuel cell. According to research so far, the Nafion membrane tends to swell when interacts with water that has a specific deuterium content, and in turn results in partial unwinding of its constituent fibers. While these fibers further protrude away from the surface and interact with the bulk water, they phase for several microns. The research team is currently taking efforts on the structural optimization of Nafion membrane in such cases. Moreover, their next research focus is claimed to be on the alternation of electrical properties of Nafion membrane. Such innovations are projected to remain instrumental to expansion of Nafion market growth.

Global Nafion Market Taxonomy

The global Nafion market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the key segments of Nafion market include –

Resin

Dispersions

Membrane

By application, Nafion market is categorized into –

Coatings Metal plating Architectural paint

Chemical Processing Semiconductor Catalyst Ion exchange Chlor-alkali Waste recovery

Analytics & Instrumentation Drying & humidification

Energy Fuel cell Hydrogen production Energy storage



Global Nafion Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Nafion Market: Segment Analysis

Global Nafion Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Nafion Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Nafion Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

