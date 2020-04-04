Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2026

The worldwide market for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to latest industry study.

Complete Research of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market:

This is a complete research report on the worldwide Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market delivering valuable predictions to all concerned. The report included the most recent trends and requirements and incorporated into the research analysis of its table of contents. The study also offers an exact calculation of the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market in advanced development that is based on the historical data, as well as, the present market condition. Similarly, it offers the required secondary data with respect to the overall market through tables, figures, pie charts, diagrams, etc.

Key players operating worldwide:

Market Segmentation

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-use industry and geography. The component is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into module and others for better understanding of the sub segments, which are playing key role in narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. On the basis of Application, it can be further bifurcated smart metering, asset tracking, alarms & event detectors, smart bins and others. Furthermore, the end–use industry is further segmented as healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, agriculture, smart cities and others.

Geographically, the report classifies the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and also included analysis of countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Narrowband IoT Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players based on their 2016 revenues. Of these, major players are profiled in these market which plays the prominent role in the entire ecosystem. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors responsible for benchmarking the players are market position, offerings, Research & Development and others factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook that are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key Players profiled under narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Key Players profiled under Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market are Huawei Technologies co. ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Ericsson Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc, Nokia Corporation, u – blox, SEQUANS Communications SA, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Intel Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, China Telecom, China Unicom, and Etisalat Corporation, etc.

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is segmented as below:

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Component

Hardware Module Others

Software

Services

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Application

Smart Metering

Asset Tracking

Alarms & Event Detectors

Smart Parking

Smart Bins

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By End-use Industry

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & utilities

Transportation & logistics

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The detail information about In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market growth rate analysis Available in Full research report.

The report covers the following major points precisely:

Provides county level evaluation together using manufacture, ingestion, and earnings in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

Industry provisions Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) enterprises with gross profit margin, merchandise classification, revenue earnings, cost, and advice.

Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) segments predictions for five decades.

Pipeline for the applicants in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) .

The business series investigation, procedures, manufacture and cost inquiry, style of transportation and price evaluation on the worldwide Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

Supply chain series tendencies with respect to planning the brand new progressions in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

Stocks drivers, limitations, prospects, dangers, challenges and investment prospects of international Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

Company summarizing methodical plans, financials, and also present advancements in the worldwide Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

