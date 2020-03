Natural and Organic Personal Care ProductsMarket to Witness Growth Acceleration During

In 2029, the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

This report also provides updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global natural and organic personal care products market.

Natural personal care products often indicate the absence of artificial colors, flavors, and synthetic substances. These are derived from natural sources but are not essentially organic. Natural personal care products may contain ingredients that are not 100% organic. Moreover, there are no regulations for natural labels to be attached to these products as opposed to an 'organic' label.

However, natural ingredients can contain chemicals, or can be grown in the presence of certain additives. On the other hand, the organic ingredients used in personal care products are strictly organically farmed without any pesticides, chemicals, or artificial fertilizers, and undertake rigorous certification approvals along with strict monitoring. Certification confirms compliance with production standards, and enables traceability of all products to their sources.

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly personal care products has prompted companies such as Garnier, Henkel, and Amore Pacific to enter into the natural and organic personal care products market and develop new and advanced products. Manufacturers are continuously launching organic personal care products with clinical backing in order to expand their customer base.

Rising number of innovative personal care products with antioxidant properties, including those with herbal extracts are expected to fuel the demand for natural and organic personal care products over the forecast period. The target audience for personal care manufacturing companies – currently and in the recent past – has primarily been the young-adult population ranging between 15 to 25 years of age. However, considering that 15 to 25-year olds account for approximately 21.7% of the total global population, vast potential opportunity lies untapped in other age groups of consumers.

With increasing purchases of organic and natural products via the Internet, manufacturers are realizing the potential of e-Commerce and increasing the availability of products through this channel. This trend is expected to further increase over the forecast period, in both developed and developing countries. Demand for organic and natural personal care products is witnessing significant growth in developed as well as developing countries, especially via the Internet, which is further supported by increasing adoption of smartphones and supporting apps across the globe.

The report analyses the market share of the natural and organic personal care products market on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region. A section of the report highlights region-wise natural and organic personal care products demand. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the natural and organic personal care products ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global natural and organic personal care products market.

This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the natural and organic personal care products market globally, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market globally. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are natural and organic personal care products suppliers and key players. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the natural and organic personal care products space.

Key Segments Covered

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others (Deodorants, Toiletries and Feminine Hygiene Products)

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialist Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retail

Direct Sales

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity.

This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global natural and organic personal care products market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Market Report

The global Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Natural and Organic Personal Care Products market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.