Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2028
The global Near Field Communication (NFC) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Near Field Communication (NFC) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Near Field Communication (NFC) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Near Field Communication (NFC) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Near Field Communication (NFC) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Near Field Communication (NFC) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Near Field Communication (NFC) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
Companies profiled in this report include Broadcom, Inc., DeviceFidelity, Inc., Gemalto N.V., Visa, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Identive Group, Inc., On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd., and Infineon Technologies.
- NFC Controller ICs (Chips)
- NFC Tags
- NFC Readers
- NFC Secure Element
- Payment
- Ticketing
- Booking
- Data Sharing
- Service
- Authentication and Access Control
- Healthcare
- Games and Toys
- Others (smart advertising and NFC based location services)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
