Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market to Record Robust CAGR XX% During 2018 – 2026

Conjunctivitis is also known as pink eye, since the inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye due to infection makes the white part of the eye to look red or pink in color. Neonatal Conjunctivitis is also known as Opthalmia Neonatorum. Neonatal conjunctivitis manifests in the infant within the first 28 days of being born.

It is generally acquired during the passage of the neonate through the infected birth canal. Neonatal conjunctivitis by non-sexually transmitted bacteria is less common when compared to the infection caused by sexually transmitted organisms.

Some of the common microorganisms that cause the infection include Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermis, Esterichia coli, Neisseria gonorrhea, other gram-negative bacteria and Herpes Simplex Virus. Neonatal Conjunctivitis can be caused not only by bacteria but also by chemical agents and viral agents.

Definitive laboratory testing is required for proper diagnosis and identification of the causative organism. However, prophylactic treatment could be used to reduce the incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis this includes the use of silver nitrate that could prevent any infections in the neonate.

Factor Driving Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Increasing birth rate across the world drives the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market. Furthermore, the increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases in particular neonatal conjunctivitis also drives the growth of the market.

Increased awareness and screening of pregnant females for sexually transmitted diseases increases the treatment and precaution rate for neonatal conjunctivitis there by driving the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market.

Increasing R&D investments in new drug development is also fueling the growth of the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics market.

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics

Chemically induced neonatal conjunctivitis generally recovers on its own and thus does not require any treatment. Given the high incidence of neonatal conjunctivitis, especially with Chlamydia conjunctivitis, systemic therapy is generally opted in such cases.

A 14 day course of erythromycin is prescribed to most patients. Although macrolide antibiotics such as azithromycin, clarithromycin and roxithromycin may be more affective in cases of infection with Chlamydia, they are not well studied in neonatal conjunctivitis.

Gonococcal conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated with ceftriaxone that is administered either intramuscularly or intravenously. Herpetic conjunctivitis in neonates can be treated using topical trifluridine solution.

Regional Market Outlook

Globally, the neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutic market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics.

High prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and increasing awareness about neonatal conjunctivitis are some of the driving factors for the growth of the market in North America.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate since the region is a highly lucrative market for neonatal conjunctivitis therapeutics. This is also due to the prevalence of infection and poor hygiene conditions in the developing countries.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key participants in the non-union fractures market are Merck & Co. Inc., Akorn Inc, Pfizer, Bayer AG, and others.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Administration

Oral

Topical

Intramuscular and intravenous

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market by treatment administration, by distribution channel and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by test type, end user and country segments

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Neonatal Conjunctivitis Therapeutics Market Size & Forecast, 2018-2026

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size

Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, to obtain precise market estimations and insights on Molecule and Drug Classes, API Formulations and preferred modes of administration.

Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the age specific disease epidemiology, diagnosis rate and treatment pattern, as per disease indications. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, nursing managers, clinical specialists who provide valuable insights on trends and clinical application of the drugs, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and compliance rate.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market is analysed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates.

These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyse various companies annual reports_bk_01_01_2020, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports_bk_01_01_2020 and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, restraints and to analyse key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.