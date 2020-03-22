Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Production, Types, CAGR, Applications, Capacity, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis

This report presents the worldwide Neonatal Thermoregulation market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market:

companies such as GE Healthcare and Natus Medical Incorporated provide high-end technologies such as Giraffe OmniBed, which is the combination of an incubator and a radiant warmer that allows carrying out a clinical procedure without any disruption.

Expansion of paediatric clinics and neonatal intensive care units in the U.S. boosting market revenue growth

A limited number of paediatric clinics and specialists is a major problem encountered across various countries. For instance, in the United States, there are inadequate number of neonatal nurses and specialists due to the expenses of additional training. This has created a major shortage in the neonatal care industry in the country. This has resulted in major multi-chain hospitals focusing on increasing their footprint by opening paediatric clinics in various locations in the United States to further increase access to neonatal clinics or children hospitals. For instance, in 2013, Stanford Children’s Health established specialty service centres along with California Pacific Medical Centre in San Francisco and seven more areas in the San Francisco Bay area. The number of neonatologists and NICUs has increased in the United States since 2003. The first NICU was established in 1960s and presently there are more than 1,500 NICUs in the United States. According to JAMA Paediatrics, in 2012, there were about 43.2 NICU admissions per 1000 births. The study between the time periods of 2007-2012 concluded that the NICU admission rate increased from 64.0 to 77.9 per 1000 live births.

Strict regulatory approvals in the U.S. are likely to hamper growth of the market

Neonatal incubators are regarded as class II high-risk medical devices by the U.S. FDA. Therefore, such kind of devices are subject to additional controls prior to receiving approval. Imposition of an excise duty of 2.3% on all medical devices is one of the clauses that is likely to restrain the growth of the market. Pre-marketing approval is a lengthy and an expensive process that impacts the growth of neonatal thermoregulation market as it makes the approval process lengthy and launch of new devices takes considerable time. However, such kind of stringent regulatory process is necessary to ensure the safety and efficacy of the medical products.

Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Analysis by Region

As per the data provided by Future Market Insights, the North America neonatal thermoregulation market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 105 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 160 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% during the assessment period of 2017-2027. The Europe neonatal thermoregulation market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 97 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 161 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 5.2% during the period of forecast.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Neonatal Thermoregulation study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Neonatal Thermoregulation market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Neonatal Thermoregulation market.

– Neonatal Thermoregulation market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Neonatal Thermoregulation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Neonatal Thermoregulation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Neonatal Thermoregulation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Neonatal Thermoregulation market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neonatal Thermoregulation Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Market Size

2.1.1 Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Neonatal Thermoregulation Production 2014-2025

2.2 Neonatal Thermoregulation Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Neonatal Thermoregulation Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Neonatal Thermoregulation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Neonatal Thermoregulation Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Neonatal Thermoregulation Market

2.4 Key Trends for Neonatal Thermoregulation Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Neonatal Thermoregulation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neonatal Thermoregulation Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Neonatal Thermoregulation Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Neonatal Thermoregulation Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neonatal Thermoregulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Neonatal Thermoregulation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Neonatal Thermoregulation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….