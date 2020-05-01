Neoprene Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Dow

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Global neoprene Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER., Versalis, Tosoh, Pidilite Industries Ltd., LANXESS, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Dow, BRP Manufacturing, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp, Pacific Eagle Enterprise Co., Ltd, Huntington Rubber Sales, LLC., White Cross Rubber Products Ltd., SHEICO Group, Neotex Union Industries Co., Ltd., Tata Rubber Corporation, Minor Rubber Products, Denka Corpration, Tynorindia, Star Polymer, Dongguan Top Neoprene Products Factory, and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for neoprene in automotive industry is driving the market growth

Growing popularity of medical gloves will also propel market growth

Rising expansion of chloroprene production capacities will also drive the growth of this market

Expansion of electronic and construction industry will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

Strict environmental regulations will also restrict the market growth

Availability of substitute of neoprene in the market will also hinder the growth

Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Neoprene Market

By Product

Neoprene Foam/Sponge

Neoprene Rubber Sheet

Neoprene Latex

By End-User

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Textile

Elastomers

Latex Dipped Articles Surgical Gloves Oral and Nasal Airways Endotracheal Tubes Surgical Masks Rubber Aprons Injection Ports Anaesthesia Masks Blood Pressure Cuffs Syringes Stethoscopes Erasers Rubber Bands Balloons Moulded Foam Improvement of Bitumen

Coatings

Others

By Manufacturing Route

Butadiene Route

Acetylene Route

By Grade

General-Purpose Grade Neoprene

Pre-Crosslinked Grade Neoprene

Sulfer-Modified Grade Neoprene

Slow Crystallizing Grade Neoprene

By Application

Technical Rubber

Adhesives Industry

Latex Industry

By Type

Normal Linear Grades

Pre-Cross Linked Grades

Sulfur-Modified Grades

Slow Crystallizing Grades

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



