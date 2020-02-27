Network Access Control (NAC) Market Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities And Higher Mortality Rates By 2026
The Latest Network Access Control (NAC) Industry Data Included in this Report: Network Access Control (NAC) Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Network Access Control (NAC) Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); Network Access Control (NAC) Market; By Geography (Volume and Value); 2014 – 2026; Network Access Control (NAC) Market Opportunity Assessment (2014 – 2026); Network Access Control (NAC) (Installed Base) Market Share: By Company; Major Deals in Network Access Control (NAC) Market; Network Access Control (NAC) Reimbursement Scenario; Network Access Control (NAC) Current Applications; Network Access Control (NAC) Competitive Analysis: By Company; Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors; Major Companies Analysis.
Scope of Network Access Control (NAC) Market: An NAC system is a solution (software, hardware, or both) that provides end-point security and delivers a comprehensive set of network access management policies for users and devices, to secure an enterprise network from data and network security threats and vulnerabilities.
The rising digitization and technological improvements have led to an increasing threat to data security and privacy. With increasing number of business across the globe going digital, the data security and privacy threats have increased considerably over the last few years. This leads to higher chances of data breaches causing system downtime. In addition, there are considerable costs associated with legal actions and insurance claims in cases of damages to the brand identity. These growing concerns and apprehensions about data privacy and security are directly leading to the increasing demand for the adoption of NAC solutions.
The commoditization of NAC solutions is gaining traction in the network access control (NAC) market. The scope of NAC is expected to alter in this era of hyper-connectivity and enhanced network threats. The capabilities of a NAC solution will be bundled together with other network solutions and offered as a complete end-to-end network management suite by market players. NAC will be evolved from only network security to full-fledged network management systems. Hence, commoditization of NAC solutions to be presented as a bundled add-on in comprehensive network management solutions suites will accelerate the growth of network access control (NAC) market.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
❇ Hardware
❇ Software
❇ Services
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
❇ BFSI
❇ Government
❇ Healthcare
❇ Colleges and Universities
❇ Other
Network Access Control (NAC) Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
